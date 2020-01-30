Clinical Trial: CBD Administration Mitigates Stress Levels in Subjects with a Clinical High Risk of Psychosis

London, United Kingdom: The short-term administration of cannabidiol (CBD) is associated with reduced stress levels in subjects diagnosed with a clinically high risk (CHR) of psychosis, according to clinical trial data published in the journal Psychopharmacology.

A team of investigators from Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom assessed the effects of CBD administration on experimentally-induced stress in a randomized, placebo-controlled trial. CBD recipients were administered 600mg of cannabidiol daily for one week.

Researchers reported that subjects who received CBD displayed reduced levels of stress as compared to those who received the placebo and/or healthy controls. "Collectively, these findings suggest that CHR participants under placebo displayed abnormal neuroendocrine and psychological responses to experimental stress compared with HC (healthy control) participants, and that 7- day treatment with CBD may potentially help partially attenuate these altered responses to experimental stress in CHR participants."

They concluded, "Our results provide preliminary evidence that CBD may affect the altered neuroendocrine as well as the psychological responses to acute stress in daily life in CHR patients."

Prior clinical trials have similarly reported that specific doses of CBD (300mgs) reduce anxiety levels in both patients with Parkinson's disease and in healthy volunteers.

Full text of the study, "Effects of short-term cannabidiol treatment on response to social stress in subjects at clinical high risk for developing psychosis," appears in Psychopharmacology.