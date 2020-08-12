You Bet Video

Media response to the New York City campaign was extraordinary. Talk shows from Letterman to Leno, as well as national news reports on MSNBC and others, have covered Mayor Bloomberg’s now famous quote. See for yourself and enjoy this entertaining collection of media snippets.

2020 Update: This video is being presented as part of NORML’s 50th Anniversary weekly blog series, “A Founder Looks at Fifty”. NORML’s Founder Keith Stroup highlights the history of NORML and the legalization movement as he reflects back on a lifetime as America’s foremost marijuana smoker and legalization advocate.

Due to the age of this video, the quality is inferior, but content remains king. Jump to 4:14 to see classic Keith Stroup take on marijuana law reform opponents.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

