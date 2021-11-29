Massachusetts: Majority of Adults Say Marijuana Legalization Has Been “Positive” for the State

Over six in ten Massachusetts adults believe that legalizing the sale and use of marijuana has been a positive development, according to statewide polling data compiled by the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Sixty-one percent of survey respondents affirmed that “the legalization of marijuana in Massachusetts has been positive for the state.” Only 13 percent of respondents categorized legalization as either “somewhat” or “very” negative for the state’s overall health and welfare.

Massachusetts’ voters passed a citizens’ initiative regulating the adult use of marijuana in 2016.

The polling results are consistent with those of surveys from other states showing that most people hold “positive perceptions of the legal cannabis market” following legalization.

Commenting on the survey’s findings, NORML’s Deputy Director Paul Armentano said: “These polling results once again affirm that most voters do not experience ‘buyer’s remorse’ following the enactment of marijuana legalization. Most Americans believe that these laws are operating in a manner that is consistent with their expectations and that legalization and regulation is preferable to criminalization.”

Additional polling data is available from NORML here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...