Marijuana law reform legislation continues to advance in several states. This week’s update highlights legislative developments in California, Florida, Ohio, and Oregon.

Further, several significant state law changes have recently taken effect. In New Hampshire, provisions of a 2021 law allowing out-of-state patients to access state-licensed medical dispensaries took effect on June 28, 2023. In Maryland, adult-use possession and sales laws took effect on Saturday, July 1, 2023. On the same day in Connecticut, home cultivation became permissible, and in Virginia multiple medical cannabis program improvements were implemented.

BUSINESS

California

Update: SB 51 will be heard and put up for a vote by the Assembly Business and Professions’ Committee on 7/11/23.

Senate Bill 51 would authorize the Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) to issue a provisional license for local cannabis equity applicants for retail activities for up to five years, if the applicant meets the requirements of the Department.

LEGALIZATION

Ohio

Update: HB 168 has been referred to the House Finance Committee for a hearing and vote.

House Bill 168 creates a regulated market for the adult use of marijuana. Adults over the age of 21 would be able to possess up to 5 ounces of flower, 15 grams of hashish, and 8 grams of cannabis concentrates, and they may cultivate up to 12 plants in their own homes. Additionally, the legislation establishes an expungement process for minor possession charges.

ENACTED

Florida

Update: HB 387 has been signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis.

House Bill 387 allows medical marijuana patients to renew physician certifications through telehealth providers. As amended, it further grants medical marijuana treatment center licenses to Black farmers who had to fight in court for their space in the growing cannabis industry.

FAILED

Oregon

House Bill 3428 sought to prohibit public healthcare employers from denying employment or taking adverse employment action against an individual solely on the basis of a positive drug test for cannabis.

House Bill 3567 sought to add palliative cancers and comprehensive pain management to the list of qualifying conditions for the use of medical cannabis while instructing entities that provide that care to allow for the use of medical cannabis products. It further sought to protect nurses from termination for the discussion of medical cannabis with patients.

